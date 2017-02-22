“You may buy and rent digital movies, or even get digital copies of your films when you buy DVDs so you can watch them easily on an Apple TV or iOS device,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Macworld. “But not all movies offer digital copies, and you may not want to buy movies from the iTunes Store; you may want to own hard copies of your favorite films. Or, you may, like me, buy DVDs of concerts and operas, or have a collection of older DVDs, such as my box sets of The Honeymooners and The Twilight Zone.”

“Fortunately, it’s easy to rip DVDs and add them to your iTunes library so you can use them more freely and watch them when you want,” McElhearn writes. “The go-to tool for ripping and converting video files has long been the free Handbrake. This software was in beta for years, and only recently saw its version 1.0 release.”

“But there’s a problem with Handbrake and macOS Sierra. Handbrake uses a library file called libdvdcss, which enables the app to circumvent copy protection on DVDs, but Sierra’s security system prevents the installation of this library,” McElhearn writes. “There’s a relatively easy way to install this, however…”

