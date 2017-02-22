“Fortunately, it’s easy to rip DVDs and add them to your iTunes library so you can use them more freely and watch them when you want,” McElhearn writes. “The go-to tool for ripping and converting video files has long been the free Handbrake. This software was in beta for years, and only recently saw its version 1.0 release.”
“But there’s a problem with Handbrake and macOS Sierra. Handbrake uses a library file called libdvdcss, which enables the app to circumvent copy protection on DVDs, but Sierra’s security system prevents the installation of this library,” McElhearn writes. “There’s a relatively easy way to install this, however…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Have you used Handbrake 1.0 with macOS Sierra, yet? If so, how did it go?