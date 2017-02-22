“A spiffy new headquarters isn’t the only thing Apple plans to unveil this spring,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “The consumer electronics giant also is poised to broaden its lineup of professional tablets.”

“Apple announced Wednesday that it will open its impressive, ring-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., in April,” Seitz reports. “But in March, Apple is expected to announce a refreshed lineup of iPad Pro tablets.”

“Apple is seen expanding its iPad Pro lineup to four models from two,” Seitz reports. “It will offer updated versions of the existing 9.7- and 12.3-inch [sic 12.9-inch] Pro tablets as well as a new 7.9-inch model and premium 10.5-inch slate.”

