“Apple announced Wednesday that it will open its impressive, ring-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., in April,” Seitz reports. “But in March, Apple is expected to announce a refreshed lineup of iPad Pro tablets.”
“Apple is seen expanding its iPad Pro lineup to four models from two,” Seitz reports. “It will offer updated versions of the existing 9.7- and 12.3-inch [sic 12.9-inch] Pro tablets as well as a new 7.9-inch model and premium 10.5-inch slate.”
MacDailyNews Take: These just might be the iPads we’ve been waiting for!
