“Apple now sells several different iPhone models, but there is only one iPhone. The iPhone. The device that offers users the best and most complete experience Apple envisioned for smartphone users within the confines of current technological limitations,” Epstein writes. “That iPhone is the iPhone 7 Plus.”
“The battery in the 7 Plus can easily carry you through a full, busy day,” Epstein writes. “Next up is the 7 Plus display, which is so much better than the screen on the iPhone 7 that it’s difficult to describe.”
“Now we come to the second most glaringly obvious difference between the iPhone 7 Plus and the smaller iPhone 7: The camera,” Epstein writes. “The iPhone 7 Plus provides a much better overall user experience than the smaller iPhone 7.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Flagship There can be only one.
You can have our 256GB Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus units when you pry them from our cold, dead hands.
As we wrote back on October 18th:
The iPhone 7 Plus is, by a significant margin, the best smartphone ever produced. It’s noticeably faster, has a noticeably better display, offers longer battery life and more storage, is now water-resistant, and captures better images and video than our iPhone 6s Plus units, which we loved until the day we unboxed our Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units.
The last month for us has been an absolute joy on the pocket computer front. Of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Steve Jobs would be very proud.
SEE ALSO:
PC Magazine’s Miller: Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus is the best smartphone I’ve ever used – November 23, 2016
iPhone 7 Plus review: One month later – October 18, 2016
TechSpot reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: Absolutely decimates the competition – October 12, 2016
AnandTech reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: ‘Unparalleled, a cut above anything else in the industry’ – October 10, 2016
Computerworld reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: There’s never been a better time to switch to iPhone – October 7, 2016
PC Magazine reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus: Editors’ Choice – September 20, 2016
Tom’s Guide reviews Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Great upgrades, but one is greater – September 20, 2016
More evidence Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus is more than a modest refresh – September 20, 2016
Professional photographer Benjamin Lowy puts Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus cutting-edge camera to the test – September 20, 2016
Apple’s A10 Fusion chip miracle – September 20, 2016
The iPhone’s new A10 Fusion chip should worry Intel – September 16, 2016
Apple’s remarkable new A10, S2, W1 chips alter the semiconductor landscape – September 15, 2016
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘Fantastic’ – September 14, 2016
Sprint, T-Mobile: iPhone 7/Plus pre-orders up 4X over last year; Apple shares surge – September 13, 2016
USA Today’s Baig reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘A strong handset for sure’ – September 13, 2016
WSJ reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘Get over the headphone thing and upgrade’ – September 13, 2016
Mossberg reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: It’s a great phone, but where’s my headphone jack? – September 13, 2016
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone 7/Plus: ‘The future in disguise’ – September 13, 2016