“It’s the smaller of Apple’s two flagship iPhones that makes all the compromises,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “The benefits of a device with a larger display have always been apparent to me, but there has never been enough to gain from a phablet to make me change my behavior and compromise. Then, the iPhone 7 Plus came along.”

“Apple now sells several different iPhone models, but there is only one iPhone. The iPhone. The device that offers users the best and most complete experience Apple envisioned for smartphone users within the confines of current technological limitations,” Epstein writes. “That iPhone is the iPhone 7 Plus.”

“The battery in the 7 Plus can easily carry you through a full, busy day,” Epstein writes. “Next up is the 7 Plus display, which is so much better than the screen on the iPhone 7 that it’s difficult to describe.”



“Now we come to the second most glaringly obvious difference between the iPhone 7 Plus and the smaller iPhone 7: The camera,” Epstein writes. “The iPhone 7 Plus provides a much better overall user experience than the smaller iPhone 7.”

