Apple CFO Luca Maestri has participated in a Q&A at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2017.

One of Maestri’s answers focused on Apple’s increased R& spending in recent years:

[R&D] allows us to keep our differentiation from the rest of the industry. Today, we do much more in-house development of some fundamental technologies than we did a few years ago… think about the work we do around processors, sensors, there’s much more work in-house than we used to do. It means we can push the envelope on innovation, we have better control over timing, cost, quality. We look at that as a great strategic investment for us. — Apple CFO Luca Maestri

Listen to the audio replay (35:53) via Apple here.