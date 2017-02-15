One of Maestri’s answers focused on Apple’s increased R& spending in recent years:
[R&D] allows us to keep our differentiation from the rest of the industry. Today, we do much more in-house development of some fundamental technologies than we did a few years ago… think about the work we do around processors, sensors, there’s much more work in-house than we used to do. It means we can push the envelope on innovation, we have better control over timing, cost, quality. We look at that as a great strategic investment for us. — Apple CFO Luca Maestri
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple’s efforts lead to much innovation and timely product delivery.
As an aside, we wonder if Apple, which reportedly has/had 800 people working iPhone cameras, is happy having their flagship iPhone’s camera being bested by Google’s Pixel phone’s camera in DxOMark Mobile’s rating and having that trumpeted in Google’s Pixel ads?
Oh, wait, DxOMark Mobile still hasn’t reviewed Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. Hmmm… wonder why?
