“It wasn’t an Apple store you’d recognize today, nor was it even designed by Apple,” Wilson reports. “The Apple Cafe, uncovered again recently by Armin Vit, was a retro-future diner with neon lighting and computers at every table. Like a Planet Hollywood born from Cupertino’s womb, you could teleconference with the next booth over, or order a meal with an Apple computer, all from a cafe that looked like the Back to the Future 2 backlot.”
“Perhaps unsurprisingly, this whimsical vision was brought to life by ex-Disney talent,” Wilson reports. “In a recent call with Co.Design, [former Disney Imagineer Tony] Christopher recounted the development behind the Apple Cafe, which, though it went down in history as Apple’s forgotten attempt to make a quick buck, may have been foundational for the Apple Store itself. And he shared the images you see here—many of which seem to have never been released before.
Read more – and see the renderings of the Apple Cafe – in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Very cool — and, yes, dorky — concept that Jobs reportedly liked, but put on hold as he already had the seed of idea for the Apple Store when he returned to Apple as iCEO.
