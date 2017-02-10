“Keeping track of your day and your body at a glance is finally possible on watches running Google’s Android Wear,” Geoffrey A. Fowler writes for The Wall Street Journal. “After taking a beating in the marketplace, the wearable version of the popular phone software is debuting a streamlined version 2.0 this week on two new watches from LG, starting at $250. That follows Samsung’s homegrown $300 Gear S3.”

“I’ve been testing two on each arm. The Apple Watch is still more refined, but the Samsung and my favorite of this new set—LG’s $350 Watch Sport—amp up the competition,” Fowler writes. “It’s a hopeful sign that Google and Samsung, not to mention Apple, are learning that a useful smartwatch actually demands less of our attention, not more.”

“No smartwatch has been fantastic at valuing time: Apple is only starting to get it right on its third-generation software. But the first Android Wear was the worst. The watch face was usually obscured by notification cards that made it hard to even tell the time. Worse, these cards were usually unhelpful unless you swiped for more,” Fowler writes. “Android Wear 2.0 is much more like the latest Apple Watch software.”

MacDailyNews Take: More theft of Apple innovations from Google Android. Get the real thing, not an inferior fake.



“Where Android Wear 2.0 falls short of Apple Watch is fitness,” Fowler writes. “An overhaul to Google’s Fit software improves how you track exercise (including even weightlifting reps now), but doesn’t help as much day to day with things like standing reminders or sleep tracking. It also doesn’t make the data as glance-friendly as Apple’s three health rings.”

