“I expect to see a Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar for iMacs, Mac Pros, and Mac minis when (‘if,’ in some cases) the desktops are updated,” Sellers writes.
“I’d also love to see a Magic Trackpad 2 with Apple Pencil support,” Sellers writes.
MacDailyNews Take: We do!
We want an Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar for our iMacs ASAP, Apple! – MacDailyNews, January 10, 2017
Hey, how about having Apple Pencil work with Apple TV via in-air gestures and as a joystick, too? – MacDailyNews, May 19, 2016
