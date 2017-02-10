“I expect the Touch Bar on certain models of the 2016 MacBook Pro is just the beginning of ways Apple will offer touch input on Macs without actually have touch screens on laptops or desktop,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“I expect to see a Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar for iMacs, Mac Pros, and Mac minis when (‘if,’ in some cases) the desktops are updated,” Sellers writes.

“I’d also love to see a Magic Trackpad 2 with Apple Pencil support,” Sellers writes.

Read more in the full article here.