“Tim Cook is continuing his trip around Europe, this morning tweeting that he today visited the Dula assembly buildings in Vreden, Germany,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Dula is an Apple supplier partner which Apple uses to make and assemble furniture and fittings for its Apple retail stores.”

“Apple CEO Tim Cook has been on somewhat of a European tour this week,” Mayo reports. “Cook met with a fashion designer that uses an iPad Pro to draw his designs, praised young developers at an Apple Store workshop, and made a surprise appearance at an Apple Store in France where he met customers and staff.”

Bewundernswerte, außergewöhnliche Handwerkskunst bei unserem Zulieferer Dula heute Morgen in Vreden 🇩🇪. Vielen Dank für die Tour! pic.twitter.com/va4n6oqtCn — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 7, 2017

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Cook is in Europe to receive an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow tomorrow evening and to participate in a ‘Fireside Chat’ and Q&A.

Thrilled to welcome @Apple CEO @tim_cook to UofG for an honorary degree & chat 🍎 Open to UofG students, staff & alum https://t.co/zZNIjmS3ls — Uni of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) February 3, 2017