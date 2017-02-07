“Apple CEO Tim Cook has been on somewhat of a European tour this week,” Mayo reports. “Cook met with a fashion designer that uses an iPad Pro to draw his designs, praised young developers at an Apple Store workshop, and made a surprise appearance at an Apple Store in France where he met customers and staff.”
MacDailyNews Note: Cook is in Europe to receive an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow tomorrow evening and to participate in a ‘Fireside Chat’ and Q&A.
Congrats to Apple CEO Tim Cook on his honorary degree!