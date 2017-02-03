“Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the iPad is the ‘clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing,'” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “However, I’m thinking that the Mac may fill that role with the iPad thriving as a complementary device.”

“On Tuesday Apple reported that its Mac line generated record single-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, beating the previous mark set three years earlier by $300 million,” Sellers writes. “The Mac not only returned to growth, but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever.”

“Don’t get me wrong. I think we’ll see new iPads next month, and I think they’ll be impressive enough to jumpstart sales,” Sellers writes. “And I think that, for some folks, an iPad is all the computer they need. However, many — I daresay ‘most’ — folks will want a traditional computer (laptop or desktop) with more storage, mouse support, etc.”

MacDailyNews Take: Nope.

“Fewer and fewer” folks will want a traditional computer (laptop or desktop). The iPad already does what “most” folks use computers for (Web browsing, email, messaging, Facebook, games) and it’s only going to get better. Cars = most. Trucks = fewer. This, of course, is not to say that Apple shouldn’t continue to make the best “trucks” available for a long time to come. Apple should lead in all phases of personal computing, as they’ve done for decades.

We are putting a lot of computers out that are made to be used in a standalone mode, one person, one computer, but it isn’t very long before you’re going to get a community of users that want to hook them all together. Because ultimately, computers are going to be a tool for communication… Apple’s strategy is really simple. What we want to do is we want to put an incredibly great computer in a book that you can carry around with you and learn how to use in 20 minutes… And we really want to do it with a radio link in it so you don’t have to hook up to anything and you’re in communication with all of these larger databases and other computers.Steve Jobs, Visionary, June 15, 1983