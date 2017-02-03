“Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the iPad is the ‘clearest expression of our vision of the future of personal computing,'” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “However, I’m thinking that the Mac may fill that role with the iPad thriving as a complementary device.”

“On Tuesday Apple reported that its Mac line generated record single-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, beating the previous mark set three years earlier by $300 million,” Sellers writes. “The Mac not only returned to growth, but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever.”

“Don’t get me wrong. I think we’ll see new iPads next month, and I think they’ll be impressive enough to jumpstart sales,” Sellers writes. “And I think that, for some folks, an iPad is all the computer they need. However, many — I daresay ‘most’ — folks will want a traditional computer (laptop or desktop) with more storage, mouse support, etc.”

