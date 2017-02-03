“There’s no end in sight to the war between Apple and Samsung,” Chris Mills writes for BGR. “But even though neither company is teetering on the brink, Apple is most definitely winning the current battle.”

“Its earnings for the crucial holiday season were above expectations, and one analyst has pegged Apple at widening the gap where it matters the most,” Mills writes. “According to data from Counterpoint’s Monthly Market Pulse, Apple has significantly increased its lead over Samsung in the premium smartphone market ($400+) since the launch of the iPhone 7.”

“Over the summer, Apple was selling just over 50% of the global premium smartphones, and Samsung was selling just under 25%. By December 2016, those numbers had grown to 70% and 17%, respectively,” Mills writes. “The only thing that separates Samsung Electronics from the laundry list of failed smartphone companies is the premium devices. Samsung can’t get by selling the S6 Mini for $250 unlocked to a bunch of teenagers. It needs people buying the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 instead of the iPhone 8, or the profits will wither and die.”

