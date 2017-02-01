I think if you’re looking at a PC, why would you buy a PC anymore? No really, why would you buy one? …The iPad Pro is a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for many, many people. They will start using it and conclude they no longer need to use anything else, other than their phones. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, November 10, 2015

“It’s a new fiscal year, and Apple’s latest financial results, announced Tuesday, suggest that the story of Apple in 2017 will be different [than 2016],” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “The company took a page out of its 2015 playbook, setting an all-time record for revenue, and provided guidance that it will likely show year-over-year revenue growth again next quarter. The company broke a bunch of other records, too–for Apple Watch, Services, and the Mac.”

“Another quarter, another disappointing result for the iPad, which was down a bunch year-over-year, with average selling price taking a big hit. Nope, the iPad still hasn’t hit rock bottom,” Snell writes. “Given that only one new iPad model shipped all of last year–the 9.7-inch iPad Pro–maybe it’s not too surprising that it wasn’t a hot holiday item.”

