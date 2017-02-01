“It’s a new fiscal year, and Apple’s latest financial results, announced Tuesday, suggest that the story of Apple in 2017 will be different [than 2016],” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “The company took a page out of its 2015 playbook, setting an all-time record for revenue, and provided guidance that it will likely show year-over-year revenue growth again next quarter. The company broke a bunch of other records, too–for Apple Watch, Services, and the Mac.”
“Another quarter, another disappointing result for the iPad, which was down a bunch year-over-year, with average selling price taking a big hit. Nope, the iPad still hasn’t hit rock bottom,” Snell writes. “Given that only one new iPad model shipped all of last year–the 9.7-inch iPad Pro–maybe it’s not too surprising that it wasn’t a hot holiday item.”
MacDailyNews Take: Why Apple couldn’t have new iPads ready for Christmas is as perplexing as why they couldn’t have enough (or any) Apple Watches at launch (or for Christmas, either), or the iMacs for Christmas a few years ago, or enough Apple Pencils at launch, or any AirPods, or… You get the idea.
Perhaps Apple’s resident “Operations Genius” should give a little tutoring to Apple’s current COO Jeff Williams? Is this really the best Apple can do? Why can’t a company with a $260 billion mountain of cash make enough product, or any product, to meet launch and holiday demand? What’s the problem and why the hell hasn’t it been fixed by now?
Who gets fired when your company routinely fails to have enough or any product to sell at launches and during holiday shopping seasons? It seems like a basic tenet of business: Have product to sell on the shelves. Who’s responsible? Anybody? What, besides a bunch of multimillionaires missing out on a bit of a bonus that they’ll never even notice, are the ramifications for failing to properly do their job(s)?
That said, wonderful quarter, Apple! But, the fact remains: You eked out a record in spite of yourselves. For about 95% of it, you can thank the momentum and products created by Steve Jobs, not to mention the extra week in the quarter.
Here’s to significantly better execution in 2017!