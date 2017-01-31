“Although the signing window for tvOS 10.1 closed yesterday along with that of iOS 10.2, those who are still on the penultimate firmware for the Apple TV 4 may also be receiving some jailbreak love in the near future,” Joaquim Barbosa reports for iDownloadBlog.

“A tweet from software development consultant Jonathan Levin confirms that one of the exploits used in the yalu102 jailbreak for iOS 10.0-10.2 can be run on tvOS 10.1, and that as a result, development of a jailbreak is under way,” Barbosa reports. “The exploits utilised in Luca Todesco’s yalu102 tool had been thought largely applicable to its tvOS counterpart, tvOS 10.1.”

“With a bit of luck and ingenuity, the yalu102 tool could be adapted to yield a jailbreak for the Apple TV 4 on firmwares up to and including tvOS 10.1,” Barbosa reports. “Hopefully, we’ll see a jailbreak tool take shape in the coming weeks.”

