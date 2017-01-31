“A tweet from software development consultant Jonathan Levin confirms that one of the exploits used in the yalu102 jailbreak for iOS 10.0-10.2 can be run on tvOS 10.1, and that as a result, development of a jailbreak is under way,” Barbosa reports. “The exploits utilised in Luca Todesco’s yalu102 tool had been thought largely applicable to its tvOS counterpart, tvOS 10.1.”
“With a bit of luck and ingenuity, the yalu102 tool could be adapted to yield a jailbreak for the Apple TV 4 on firmwares up to and including tvOS 10.1,” Barbosa reports. “Hopefully, we’ll see a jailbreak tool take shape in the coming weeks.”
MacDailyNews Take: Is your Apple TV 4 on tvOS 10.1? Is your Apple TV jailbroken?