“I believe it is essential that Apple is competitive with services like Siri, and many others, against those whose business models depend on more on data collection than Apple’s. While I don’t believe Google and Facebook are the bad actors Apple portrays them as (and neither do consumers via evidence from our surveys), the bottom line is their business model, the financial lifeblood of their company, depends on their ability to sell advertising with the data they collect on customers using their service,” Bajarin writes. “Where Apple’s business model does not depend on using customer data collection to sell advertising, it is necessary for their model to make products and services that delight their customers. Within this viewpoint, Apple is already a trusted entity with our privacy since their business model does not necessitate mining that personal information. Based on some recent research we did, Apple customers overwhelmingly listed Apple as the top company they trusted with their privacy over companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Samsung, Facebook, etc.”
Bajarin writes, “However, getting useful and good behavioral data is essential for Apple to make better products and services and, more importantly, compete with those services down the road.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote last week, “A lot of the gee-whiz stuff that other companies do is because those companies don’t give a whit about users’ privacy. It’s not that Apple can’t do some of these things, it’s that Apple won’t do them because they’re playing the long game.”
