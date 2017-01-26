“It’s time for Apple to take Mac gaming more seriously,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “The global personal computer (PC) gaming hardware market has breached the $30 billion mark for the first time, according to Jon Peddie Research gamers buy (or customize) high-end (ie, pricey) systems, so a tricked-out iMac might appeal to such a group.”

“Part of the phenomena JPR observes is that the ranks of PC gamers are growing in the Mid and High-End where average selling prices are high,” Sellers writes. “Also, the average PC sale is increasingly motivated by the video game use model which is important to understand in a stagnant or declining overall PC market.”

Sellers writes, “I’d love to see Apple make moves to improve gaming on our favorite computing platform. Some ways: Offer an Apple joystick/gamepad or at least the “hooks” so third parties could make ’em; really push Metal for macOS; lLook into the The GameDock (based on a concept first developed by Mac/Life a few years ago), which was based on the success of the iPhone/iPad/iPod touch as a gaming platform.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that; Apple can’t even manage to make Mac displays (they stupidly want us to stare at “LG” all day).

