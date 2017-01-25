“Greg Duffy, the founder and former CEO of security camera company Dropcam, has accepted a role at Apple and will be leaving Google, reports The Information,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“An Apple spokesperson confirmed that Duffy has been hired by Apple, but didn’t share details on his role at the company,” Clover reports. “The Information speculates that he could be leading a special project at Apple, given his background. Duffy who co-founded Dropcam in 2009, led the company until it was acquired by Google-owned Nest for $555 million in mid-2014.”

Clover reports, “Apple is rumored to have a range of exploratory products in the works, including the Apple Car, an Amazon Echo-style home hub, an AR product, and more.”

