“An Apple spokesperson confirmed that Duffy has been hired by Apple, but didn’t share details on his role at the company,” Clover reports. “The Information speculates that he could be leading a special project at Apple, given his background. Duffy who co-founded Dropcam in 2009, led the company until it was acquired by Google-owned Nest for $555 million in mid-2014.”
Clover reports, “Apple is rumored to have a range of exploratory products in the works, including the Apple Car, an Amazon Echo-style home hub, an AR product, and more.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Wild guess: Something to do with cameras. 😉
Big upgrade to go from Google’s Nest mess to Apple Inc., that’s for sure!
SEE ALSO:
Tony Fadell’s Nest is looking like a bust – April 8, 2016
Nest employees: Tony Fadell-led company is a poorly managed, fear-driven machine – February 16, 2016
Google engineer trashes Tony Fadell’s precious Nest smoke alarm – February 19, 2015
With HomeKit and Honeywell’s Lyric, a Nest acquisition by Apple would have been foolish – June 18, 2014
Will Apple’s Internet of Things vision hurt a beautiful idea? With HomeKit, Apple promises easy home automation – June 6, 2014
Smart thermostat war heats up as Apple-partner Honeywell takes aim at Google’s Nest – June 13, 2014
Honeywell takes dead aim at Google’s Nest with new iPhone-compatible Lyric smart thermostat – June 10, 2014
Dead to me: Apple’s Schiller ‘unfollows’ Tony Fadell and Nest after Google acquisition – January 18, 2014