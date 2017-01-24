“The answer perhaps lies in its relationship with Apple. The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday that a potential US plant may be a joint investment between Apple and FoxConn, which remains the largest manufacturer of iPhones and iPads. During an interview this November with The New York Times, President Donald Trump said he had a post-election phone call with Apple CEO Tim Cook in which he told Cook, ‘Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States,'” Mangalindan reports. “‘I think we’ll create the incentives for you, and I think you’re going to do it,’ Trump added, according to the president’s own account.”
Mangalindan reports, “While it’s unclear at this time what those incentives will be, Foxconn’s move might have something to do with Trump’s repeated pledge to to impose a 45% tariff on imports from China to spur job creation and innovation stateside.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the economics will work and what that will do, positively or negatively, to the cost of producing products in a U.S.-based manufacturing facility, job creation, etc.
