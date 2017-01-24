“The Apple supplier Foxconn is considering building a US-based factory for making large displays in the US, an investment that could cost the Chinese manufacturing giant over $7 billion,” JP Mangalindan reports for Yahoo Finance. “But why?”

“The answer perhaps lies in its relationship with Apple. The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday that a potential US plant may be a joint investment between Apple and FoxConn, which remains the largest manufacturer of iPhones and iPads. During an interview this November with The New York Times, President Donald Trump said he had a post-election phone call with Apple CEO Tim Cook in which he told Cook, ‘Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States,'” Mangalindan reports. “‘I think we’ll create the incentives for you, and I think you’re going to do it,’ Trump added, according to the president’s own account.”

Mangalindan reports, “While it’s unclear at this time what those incentives will be, Foxconn’s move might have something to do with Trump’s repeated pledge to to impose a 45% tariff on imports from China to spur job creation and innovation stateside.”

