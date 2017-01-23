“iOS 11 will finally give users the ability to hold FaceTime group calls with multiple friends, according to a new report,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “Sources familiar with Apple’s plans claim the feature will support up to five participants, and that users will be able to initiate video calling from within iMessage group chats.”

“t should also be noted, however, that this rumor comes from Israeli site The Verifier, which has no track record when it comes to Apple rumors,” Bell reports. ‘It claims to have garnered this information from “several people familiar with iOS development.'”

“The report doesn’t tell us much else about the FaceTime upgrade, other than group calls will support up to five people,” Bell reports. “That will allow the display on your iPhone or iPad to be split up neatly into four windows so you can see each participant simultaneously.”

