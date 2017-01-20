“On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States,” Matt Elliott reports for CNET. “If you’re a student of history (or just a fan of 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith), there are plenty of ways to watch the inauguration ceremony, parade and other related events online.”

“The major news outlets will have live streams on their websites, and you’ll also be able to tune into live coverage on Twitter and YouTube — no cable subscription needed,” Elliott reports. “Performances for swearing-in ceremony begin at 9.30 a.m. ET (6.30 a.m. PT) and the opening remarks are scheduled to begin at 11.30 a.m. ET (8.30 a.m. PT).”

“If you love a parade, the inaugural parade runs from 3-5 p.m. ET (12-2 p.m. PT),” Elliott reports. “Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, Sam Moore and a few others will perform at the inauguration.”

Elliott reports, “Here are some of the many options available to watch live online. You’ll be able to live stream on your computer or via the networks’ mobile apps on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, FireTV and Roku.”

Broadcast schedule:

• CBS News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT).

• ABC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

• CNN will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

• Fox News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its live stream page. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

• NBC News will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration on its home page. Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

• Twitter is partnering with PBS News Hour to live stream the inauguration here. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

• YouTube will have news outlets broadcasting on their channels, including Bloomberg Politics, C-SPAN, Telemundo and USA Today.

