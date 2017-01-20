“Apple Music continues to pay more cash per stream to artists than Spotify, even as the latter service is putting pressure on labels to reduce what it pays even further, that’s the cold, hard, truth about music streaming according to artist-rights blog, The Trichordist,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“The blog tells us Spotify’s average per-stream payout has fallen by 16% since 2014, generating just $0.00437 per stream for the label in 2016, down from $0.00521 in 2014,” Evans writes. “Apple, in contrast, generated $0.00735 — 68% more than Spotify.”

“Apple Music executives have been toiling across the interview circuit recently, and with its second anniversary approaching in June,” Evans writes, “this suggests some major changes in what the service offers, not least introduction of original TV and movie content.”

