“The blog tells us Spotify’s average per-stream payout has fallen by 16% since 2014, generating just $0.00437 per stream for the label in 2016, down from $0.00521 in 2014,” Evans writes. “Apple, in contrast, generated $0.00735 — 68% more than Spotify.”
“Apple Music executives have been toiling across the interview circuit recently, and with its second anniversary approaching in June,” Evans writes, “this suggests some major changes in what the service offers, not least introduction of original TV and movie content.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
Apple Music has rendered Spotify’s future decidedly dimmer.
The best customers are those who pay. As demonstrated by years of data, form disparate sources, those paying customers are also significantly more likely to be iPhone owners than those who’ve settled for poor iPhone facsimiles. A healthy portion of these coveted customers will leave for Apple’s comprehensive offering which offers better family rates, more music, likely exclusives, and seamless integration across all Apple devices. It’ll even work with crappy Windows PCs and Android phones eventually (not that those are likely to be Spotify’s paying customers, but whatever, some of them will join Apple Music and maybe even graduate to Apple devices because of it).
Spotify could quickly be left with an unprofitable system, with a dwindling music library because they cannot afford to pay music royalties. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2015
SEE ALSO:
Apple Music still tails Spotify’s growth rate – December 19, 2016
Apple Music surpasses 20 million paid members 17 months after launch – December 6, 2016
Apple offers students half-price $4.99 Apple Music subscriptions starting today – May 6, 2016