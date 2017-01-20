“Apple’s image as an innovator and general leader of all things exciting has been assaulted of late. There are accusations that the company has lost it, that it’s dull, that its products are the same and old,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for CNET. “What, though, do real people think?”

“Apparently, they think the Apple brand delivers more than any other. In every product category in which Cupertino operate,” Matyszczyk reports. “Research consultancy Brand Keys has just released its 2017 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. This seeks to find the ‘category drivers that engage customers, engender loyalty and drive real profits.’ It’s based on the views and emotions of 49,168 consumers aged between 16 and 65.”

“When it comes to the smartphone category, the top driver is Apple. In tablets, it’s Apple. In laptop computers, it’s Apple. Yes, this despite the launch of the somewhat deflating MacBook Pro. What about online music? Goodness me, it’s isn’t Spotify. It’s Apple Music,” Matyszczyk reports. “Even in the headphones product category, Apple-owned Beats ties with LG as the category driver.”

