“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday reopened a longstanding patent lawsuit related to Samsung copying the design of the iPhone nearly six years ago, following an order of certiorari from the U.S. Supreme Court, according to court documents filed electronically this week,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The court will seek to determine the exact amount Samsung owes Apple for infringing upon the iPhone’s patented design, including its rectangular front face with rounded edges and grid of colorful icons on a black screen,” Rossignol reports. “The previous $399 million damages judgment was overturned by the Supreme Court last month.”

“It will now be up to the appeals court to decide,” Rossignol reports. “Apple last month said the lawsuit, ongoing since 2011, has always been about Samsung’s ‘blatant copying’ of its ideas, adding that it remains optimistic that the U.S. Court of Appeals will ‘again send a powerful signal that stealing isn’t right.'”

Read more in the full article here.