“The court will seek to determine the exact amount Samsung owes Apple for infringing upon the iPhone’s patented design, including its rectangular front face with rounded edges and grid of colorful icons on a black screen,” Rossignol reports. “The previous $399 million damages judgment was overturned by the Supreme Court last month.”
“It will now be up to the appeals court to decide,” Rossignol reports. “Apple last month said the lawsuit, ongoing since 2011, has always been about Samsung’s ‘blatant copying’ of its ideas, adding that it remains optimistic that the U.S. Court of Appeals will ‘again send a powerful signal that stealing isn’t right.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The main reason why Samsung et al. were able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the unwitting (who are now finally waking up in droves, by the way) in much the same way as how Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
Interns, Tap Those Kegs!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iOS takes share from Android in early holiday sales; iOS up 6.4 and 9.1 percentage points in the US and UK, respectively – January 11, 2017
U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rules for Samsung in Apple patent damages dispute; case sent back to lower court – December 6, 2016
Why the U.S. Supreme Court asked if Apple’s iPhone design is like a Volkswagen Beetle – October 12, 2016
Seemingly frustrated U.S. Supreme Court hears Apple, Samsung patent case – October 11, 2016
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Samsung, Apple damages dispute today – October 11, 2016
Apple wins appeal reinstating $119.6 million verdict against patent-infringer Samsung – October 7, 2016
Beleaguered Samsung struggles to put out the fires caused by their exploding phones – October 6, 2016
Dieter Rams, Norman Foster, and 100+ of the world’s top designers side with Apple in Samsung patent case – August 4, 2016
Apple to U.S. Supreme Court: Samsung stole our patents, should end its appeals and finally pay up – August 1, 2016
Obama nominates Lucy Koh for Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco – February 29, 2016