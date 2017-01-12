“That’s very, very hard, and any exploit that’s sufficiently good at being entirely invisible is likely also good enough for a hacker to sell for a million dollars,” Fleishman writes. “Such exploits, once discovered, are fixed at high priority by operating system makers, giving them sometimes short windows of utility. The more widely used the exploit is, the less likely it will remain available to use.”
Fleishman writes, “If you want to monitor and block potential adverse actions, I recommend these four areas, some of which have a single product offering, often cheap.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good advice and info in the full article for security-conscious Mac users.