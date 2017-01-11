“Apple’s Steve Jobs was a chess player,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “He didn’t just play any kind of chess, but a far more complex version of the game called Kriegspiel.”

“‘Apple founder Steve Jobs was a Kriegsspiel fan; in the early days of the company he’d play games with engineer Daniel Kottke,’ explains David M. Ewalt in his book, Of Dice and Men. Jobs’ liking for the game is also confirmed in Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs biography,” Evans writes. “It looks like he really enjoyed it.”

Evans writes, “What is Kriegspiel? The game is a little like a combination of Chess and Battleship…”

