“Warning: It’s possible you may be sharing more information than you think when you use AutoFill in your Web browser, unless of course you know what to look for,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Finnish web developer and hacker Viljami Kuosmanen has found that some web browsers, especially Google’s Chrome, can be tricked into giving more of your personal information than you think you are sharing when you use AutoFill,” Evans writes. “That’s particularly bad when it comes to confidential information like phone numbers, email addresses, home address details or even credit card data.”

“Chrome users are most impacted because the browser’s autofill system is left on by default,” Evans writes. “Safari users should also beware to check what it is autofill is filing on their behalf, so here is what to do pending a fix.”

Read more in the full article here.