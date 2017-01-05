Donald Trump’s tweets have global impact,” Jenna Amatulli reports for The Huffington Post. “And when the president-elect tweets about public companies ― companies you may well have stock in ― a finance app called Trigger wants to tell you about it. ”

“Trigger lets users set up, well, ‘triggers’ that alert them when a stock reaches a low or high or moves a certain percentage,” Amatulli reports. “The latest Trigger offering is aptly called a ‘Trump trigger.'”

“The notification ‘gives you the ability to trade stocks based off of Trump’s tweets about public companies,'” Amatulli reports. “It’ll immediately tell you when Trump tweets about a publicly traded stock you own.”

