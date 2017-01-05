“Trigger lets users set up, well, ‘triggers’ that alert them when a stock reaches a low or high or moves a certain percentage,” Amatulli reports. “The latest Trigger offering is aptly called a ‘Trump trigger.'”
“The notification ‘gives you the ability to trade stocks based off of Trump’s tweets about public companies,'” Amatulli reports. “It’ll immediately tell you when Trump tweets about a publicly traded stock you own.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Could prove very useful.
More info and download link for the Trigger app via Apple’s App Store here.