“Nearly four months after iOS 10 was released to the public, the operating system is installed on 76 percent of active iOS devices, according to new numbers posted on Apple’s App Store support page for developers,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“iOS installation rates have grown significantly over the holiday period, jumping up 13 percentage points between the end of November and the beginning of January,” Clover reports. “On November 27, 2016, iOS 10 was installed on 63 percent of devices.”

Clover reports, “18 percent of devices continue to run iOS 9, and six percent of devices are running iOS 8 or earlier.”

Read more in the full article here.