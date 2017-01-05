“iOS installation rates have grown significantly over the holiday period, jumping up 13 percentage points between the end of November and the beginning of January,” Clover reports. “On November 27, 2016, iOS 10 was installed on 63 percent of devices.”
Clover reports, “18 percent of devices continue to run iOS 9, and six percent of devices are running iOS 8 or earlier.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: New iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch Christmas presents coming online.
Apple’s iOS boasts adoption rates about which Alphoogle’s Fragmandroid can only dream!