“Apple chief executive Tim Cook has declined an invitation to appear at the Oireachtas finance committee to discuss the EU’s ruling that the company owes Ireland more than €13 billion in back taxes,” Pat Leahy reports for The Irish Times. “The finance committee, which is chaired by Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, invited Mr Cook to appear at the committee at the beginning of February.”

Leahy reports, “In a reply received by the committee this week, Apple executive Claire Thwaites has written on Mr Cook’s behalf to say that he had been advised not to appear.

‘Given the sensitive nature of the investigation and the timing, we have been advised not to undertake any other direct activities, which could potentially prejudice future outcomes. It is on this basis that we are unable to appear before the Committee on this occasion,’ Ms Thwaites wrote from Apple’s London office.'”

Leahy reports, “The Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty expressed disappointment and anger at the decision by Apple.”

Disappointed and angry at Apple decision to refuse to attend Finance Committee. Legal excuse doesn't add up-others involved attending ! — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) January 5, 2017

Will push Committee to ask Apple to reconsider. Tim Cook attended Senate hearings & claimed a deal was in place. Dail deserves same respect — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) January 5, 2017

