“If you want the Touch Bar experience that comes on some models of the 2016 MacBook Pro,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today, “you can experience it on your current Mac with the Duet Display app.”

“The app — well, actually, it’s two apps: one for your Mac and one for your iOS device — also allows you to use your iDevice as an extra display,” Sellers reports. “I use Duet Display to set up my iPad Pro as a secondary display for my 12-inch MacBook when I’m traveling. It works seamlessly.”

“Developed by a team of ex-Apple engineers, Duet Display delivers a retina display at 60 frames per second with zero lag,” Sellers reports. “When you begin setting up the apps, it’s easy to see that ex-Apple engineers did the work. You need two software applications to make duet work. First, install Duet Display for iOS. The latest version is 1.3.7 and requires iOS 8.0 or later. After installation, you’ll see the icon n your iDevice’s home screen. Tap on it to open when you want to use duet. Next, you need Duet for Mac. It’s available at the product website for $9.99 (for a limited time) and requires OS X 10.12.2 (for the ‘Touch Bar’ feature) on a Mac.”

Read more in the full article here.