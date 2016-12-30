“The phenomenal success of Apple’s iPhone camera is due in no small part to its simple, reliable point-and-shoot design, but the extra complexity of the new iPhone 7 Plus can demand a little more thought in order to get the best results,” Paul Monckton writes for Forbes.

“In ‘Portrait Mode’, the phone combines the output of both camera modules to produce DSLR-like shots with softly blurred backgrounds and subject details that really pop,” Monckton writes. “In providing such a tool, Apple is moving beyond ‘It just works’ and giving the user flexible creative options which can produce great results, but require decisions to be made.”

“You don’t need to be a skilled photographer to use Portrait Mode, but you may need to start to think in new ways when composing your image if you’re going to get the best out of it,” Monckton writes. “Thankfully, Apple has shared some pro tips on how to get the best out of Portrait Mode, sharing insights from professional photographers on how they use the iPhone 7 Plus to get the look they want.”

