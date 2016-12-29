“After the AirPods launched online and then arrived to the first set of customers earlier in December, some users have begun realizing that the charging case that comes with the headphones isn’t holding Apple’s advertised 24 hours of charge,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“In theory, the charging case should only lose noticeable amounts of charge when the AirPods are low on battery and recharging within the case, and when users flip the pack open to check battery levels or otherwise activate Bluetooth with a connected Apple device,” Broussard reports. “The unlucky set of users facing the battery issues, however, are noticing that the AirPods case drains by upwards of 40 percent in mere hours, with the AirPods at 100 percent inside and minimal Bluetooth activation. ”

“While some feared this is just the way Apple intended the headphones and companion charging case to work, Redditor severinskulls has posted about his experience with the problem, and the replacement AirPods he got that do not have an apparent faulty charging case,” Broussard reports. “In a href=”http://www.macrumors.com/2016/12/20/airpods-teardown-charging-case/” target=”_new”>a teardown last week by iFixit, it was theorized that the Charging Case was the cause of the AirPods’ delay from October to December. The root of the problem was a few empty spaces discovered within the solder joints of the case’s chip. This is referred to as ‘voiding,’ which iFixit said ‘could be evidence of low quality standards, or a rushed product release.'”

