“2016 hasn’t been Apple’s best year by a long shot,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “While the company is still making money hand over fist and has seen its Services division go from strength to strength, Apple also consistently stumbled for the first time in years.”

“Declining Apple revenue: From unpredictable global events to Wall Street’s insistence on undervaluing Apple stock, this one’s not totally Cupertino’s fault,” Dormehl writes. “With that said, a lot of other factors on this list certainly contributed, with Apple ultimately failing to generate the kind of excitement seen in previous years.”

“Tim Cook recently made a bid to convince us that exciting new Macs will arrive next year, but there’s no getting around the fact that 2016 has been a poor year for the Mac division,” Dormehl reports. “The fact that Apple is seemingly moving further and further away from the pro market (the MacBook Pro is anything but a “pro” machine, while the Mac Pro hasn’t been upgraded since 2013) means that, for the first time in years, a number of people have called for Apple to consider farming out the Mac license to third-party developers who may care more about it.”

Much, much more in the full article here.