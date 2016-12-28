“Oh, and let’s not forget that Apple could be on the hook for a $14.5 billion dollar tax penalty thanks to a European Union ruling that its Irish tax scheme was illegal. Or that the company apparently massively scaled back its automotive-related plans. Or that the incoming president of the United States criticized the company for manufacturing its products overseas,” O’Brien writes. “Naturally, the stock is up about 10 percent so far this year.”
“The company continues to print cash. It has enough money to continue buying back stock and and paying big dividends to investors. Apple is not going anywhere,” O’Brien writes. “Yet a golden age of blockbuster growth is clearly over. And now we’re about to find out what comes next.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is down because they left oodles of easy money on the table this year.
A 4K-capable Apple TV would have been so easy, it’s inexplicable and unforgivable to have not had it on the market for Christmas. New iPads, even just “refreshed” with current A-series processors, would have generated significantly more holiday sales this year. Ditto for updated, even just speed-bumped, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models.
There are just a few blatantly obvious reasons why Apple’s revenue declined in 2016.
