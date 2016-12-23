Gil writes, “Because Pokémon Go is tied to your health data, your workout will also count toward your Activity rings in the Activity app, so you’re getting doubly rewarded for having fun!”
“You can add the Pokémon Go complication right to your watch face, which shows you how close you are to hatching your eggs. Depending on the complication, you’ll either see a little egg icon with an activity ring around it showing a graph of your percentage to your goal, or a small line of data showing how many kilometers you’ve walked and what the egg’s goal is,” Gil writes. “My personal favorite complication is on the Modular watch face. If you set it in the middle, it actually shows data for multiple eggs.”
MacDailyNews Take: It works, it’s full-featured, it gets you moving, and it’s fun. What’s not to like?
