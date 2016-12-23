“The Irish government’s unwavering protection of Apple has infuriated the very people who stand to gain the most,” Chris Spillane writes for Politico. “The residents of Cork are souring on the tech giant — the city’s biggest employer — and fanning the flames of Euroskepticism.”

“Cork residents resent Dublin’s unwavering defense of the tech giant, most recently its support of the company’s appeal Monday that claimed the EU Commission overstepped its powers,” Spillane writes. “Instead of banking an amount roughly the size of the country’s annual health budget, Irish leaders recoiled at the order and defended its four-decade-long relationship with Apple.”

Spillane writes, “Though Apple employs more than 4,000 people in a city of 125,000, many locals are appalled that the company hasn’t contributed more to the local economy through taxes.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple employees don’t pay income taxes? Sales taxes? Other local fees and taxes?

“Apple referred POLITICO to a statement saying that the company is the largest taxpayer in the world, the U.S. and Ireland,” Spillane writes. “‘The full amount of tax was paid in this case and no state aid was provided,’ the [Irish] government has said.”

