“Cork residents resent Dublin’s unwavering defense of the tech giant, most recently its support of the company’s appeal Monday that claimed the EU Commission overstepped its powers,” Spillane writes. “Instead of banking an amount roughly the size of the country’s annual health budget, Irish leaders recoiled at the order and defended its four-decade-long relationship with Apple.”
Spillane writes, “Though Apple employs more than 4,000 people in a city of 125,000, many locals are appalled that the company hasn’t contributed more to the local economy through taxes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple employees don’t pay income taxes? Sales taxes? Other local fees and taxes?
“Apple referred POLITICO to a statement saying that the company is the largest taxpayer in the world, the U.S. and Ireland,” Spillane writes. “‘The full amount of tax was paid in this case and no state aid was provided,’ the [Irish] government has said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Newsflash: Corporations don’t pay taxes, you do.
“Corporate taxes” are simply passed along to the consumer. It’s how the government sneakily double-taxes its citizens. You’re taxed on your income and then again on what’s left via higher prices across the board.
Now, employees of corporations most certainly do pay taxes. How would Cork, Ireland be faring without thousands of Apple employees living there and in surrounding areas paying income tax, sales tax, and myriad other taxes?
