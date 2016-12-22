“When Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, he drastically simplified the product line-up,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “It’s time for the company to do the same again.”

“The Mac line-up will follow Jobs’ vision. There will be one desktop for professionals (the Mac Pro) and one for consumers (the iMac),” Sellers writes. “Under this scenario, the Mac mini will disappear. Of course, Apple could ditch the Mac Pro AND Mac mini (which I think will, unfortunately, happen) and offer an ‘iMac Pro’ (state-of-the-art specs and more expandability than current models) and an ‘iMac.'”

“The laptop line would ditch the MacBook Air and offer the ‘MacBook’ and ‘MacBook Pro,'” Sellers writes. “Of course, the desktop and laptops would be continue to be offered in different sizes.”

