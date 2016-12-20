“Apple has reportedly offered a three-digit million amount to acquire an underground bunker in Stuttgart that it wanted to convert into a retail outlet,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “The city of Stuttgart is still without an Apple Store, with the nearest one in Sindelfingen about 12 miles away. Apple has reportedly been searching for a suitable retail home in the city for some time, having rejected various locations in recent years, including a planned move into the Milaneo shopping mall which the company is said to have pulled out of at the last minute.”

“According to German tech site ifun.de, Apple’s search for a home in the state capital even led to the company offering a ‘three-digit million amount’ for a series of wartime bunker rooms under the Stuttgarter Market Square in the center of the city,” Hardwick reports. “However, the city administration are said to be reluctant to have an Apple logo-emblazoned edifice directly opposite the Stuttgart City Hall and have so far rejected Apple’s large offer of money to acquire the location.”



