“Apple at this time is extending its discount period on USB-C accessories for the MacBook Pro into March,” Jonny Evans reports for Apple Must. “This means handy devices such as USB-C hubs, card readers — or even the fantastic LG 5K display (that I want so much) are all available at the reduced price.”

Evans reports, “Apple reduced prices on USB-C accessories in November in response to complaints that Mac users would have to replace their existing peripherals in order to use them with the new MacBook Pro range.”

“These are steep discounts, too: for example, SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SD card reader drops from $49 to $29 and the price cut on the LG display mentioned above should save you hundreds of dollars,” Evans reports. “I do think Apple’s decision to cut costs in this way reflects the high importance USB-C will have in the future of its platforms, so (at the very least) most Mac users may want to get themselves a decent hub.”

