Evans reports, “Apple reduced prices on USB-C accessories in November in response to complaints that Mac users would have to replace their existing peripherals in order to use them with the new MacBook Pro range.”
“These are steep discounts, too: for example, SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SD card reader drops from $49 to $29 and the price cut on the LG display mentioned above should save you hundreds of dollars,” Evans reports. “I do think Apple’s decision to cut costs in this way reflects the high importance USB-C will have in the future of its platforms, so (at the very least) most Mac users may want to get themselves a decent hub.”
MacDailyNews Take: FYI, that mighty tempting LG UltraFine 5K Display now has a shipping date of 2-4 weeks. We do wish it came with an Apple logo (and design), but at least Apple still includes stickers with certain products.
