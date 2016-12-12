“Forget about the argument about whether the Touch Bar is really a feature that can appeal to professionals. I’ll just accept that it can be, based on the demonstrations at the Apple media event that focused on Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “The fact that developers are busy adding support to their own apps indicates they have confidence that Apple is pointing the way to a useful addition in personal computing.”

“Indeed I wonder just what’s going to happen now that the MacBook Air is reduced to a single model that’s smacks of a closeout,” Steinberg writes. “I suppose that the MacBook might come down in price as a replacement, but what about expanding Touch Bar support?”

“Apple didn’t invent the Touch Bar with the plan to restrict it to a single model. There’s a long-range plan, and adding it to a MacBook or some future Mac notebook is only part of the picture,” Steinberg writes. “I expect that a future keyboard, perhaps a Magic Keyboard 2 with Touch Bar, will deliver the feature for Mac desktops. But it won’t come cheap.”

