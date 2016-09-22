“Unfortunately, the feature wasn’t ready in time for the iPhone 7 Plus launch, so the hardware launched without the feature,” Benjamin reports. “Apple promised that Portrait mode would be made available later via a free software update.”
“Not even a week after the iPhone 7’s release, Apple has shipped Portrait Mode to developers with public beta testers scheduled to get their first hands-on shortly thereafter,” Benjamin reports. “As iPhone 7 Plus owners, we were more than happy to jump on the beta to check out the new Portrait mode.”
MacDailyNews Take: The bokeh effect get a little wonky in spots, depending on the composition, subject, etc. (works best for portraits of people, hence the name), but, for a beta, it’s an impressive and unmatched, iPhone-only, capability!
