“Today Apple released several new betas, but the most interesting new release among the flood of new software is the iOS 10.1 beta for the iPhone 7 Plus,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “That’s because the iOS 10.1 beta includes a preview of the new Portrait Mode in the iPhone 7 Plus Camera app, and we’ve taken the new feature for a brief test drive.”

“Unfortunately, the feature wasn’t ready in time for the iPhone 7 Plus launch, so the hardware launched without the feature,” Benjamin reports. “Apple promised that Portrait mode would be made available later via a free software update.”

“Not even a week after the iPhone 7’s release, Apple has shipped Portrait Mode to developers with public beta testers scheduled to get their first hands-on shortly thereafter,” Benjamin reports. “As iPhone 7 Plus owners, we were more than happy to jump on the beta to check out the new Portrait mode.”



