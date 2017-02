“If you have a name like mine, Siri often just can’t pronounce it,” Kirk McElhearn reports for Macworld. “I don’t mind Siri mangling my own moniker, but it tries my patience when I set up an appointment or read an email from someone else with a challenging name.”

“A new feature in iOS 7 lets you teach Siri how to pronounce a name. Whether it’s your own or the names of friends, it’s easy to tell Siri how a name should sound,” McElhearn reports. “Start with your own name. Say “Hi Siri.” If Siri responds by cheerfully pronouncing your name like a Martian might, just say, “That’s not how you pronounce my name.” Siri will ask you to say your first name… ”

