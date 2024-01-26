Apple lands six NAACP Image Award noms for ‘Hijack,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ and ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’

Apple this week was recognized with six nominations from the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, including top performance nods for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Idris Elba in “Hijack,” Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Octavia Spencer in “Truth Be Told,” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Nicole Beharie in “The Morning Show” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Aja Naomi King in “Lessons in Chemistry.” “Lessons in Chemistry” also landed an Outstanding Make-up nod for Miho Suzuki’s work, while “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” scored a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film for C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu and Clair Popkin.

Apple has previously been honored by the NAACP Image Awards with wins in 2023 for brilliant storytellers including Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for “Emancipation” star Will Smith and Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) for “Sidney” director Reginald Hudlin. In 2022, Apple was honored with a win for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for Academy Award winner “CODA”; in 2021 for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture “The Banker;” and in 2020 for “Truth Be Told,” Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work. The winners will be announced during the 55th NAACP Image Awards broadcast on BET on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Apple received six NAACP Image Award nominations, including:

“Hijack”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series — Idris Elba

“Truth Be Told”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series — Octavia Spencer

“The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Nicole Beharie

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Aja Naomi King

Outstanding Make-up — Miho Suzuki

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film — C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin

All are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

“Hijack”

Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Idris Elba stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

“Truth Be Told”

“Truth Be Told” is based on the novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber and offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, challenging its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, to take on a new case.

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” starring Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, is directed by Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim. The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is produced by Concordia Studio. Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen and Jonathan King serve as producers, with Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott and Fox’s longtime producing partner Nelle Fortenberry executive producing. The project marks the second partnership for Apple and Concordia Studio following the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Boys State.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 452 wins and 2,068 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the nominated casts and crews!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.