Why does the Apple Vision Pro start at $3,499?

The Apple Vision Pro spatial computer arrives in stores next week promising a personal movie theater wherever users go and screen navigation at the tap of a finger. The most affordable model runs $3,499 while a higher-powered version reaches nearly $4,000. Why?

Max Zahn for ABC News:

‎

The high price owes to costs associated with production of the Vision Pro, as well as an initial focus on reaching professionals such as developers who could enhance the product with additional apps, analysts said.

“It’s a very early product,” Ben Bajarin, analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, told ABC News. “There’s a scale and manufacturing challenge that Apple is up against.”

The price reflects the costly development and production behind the Vision Pro, which required the company to build components specifically for the headset, analysts said.

Laminated glass operates as a surface for the cameras and sensors on the device, while a flexible Light Seal helps mold the product to a user’s face, Apple says. A brand-new R1 chip, Apple says, allows the machine to process inputs from a person’s eye and hand motions.

“If anything, the price is on the low side given the technology that’s packed into this,” Avi Greengart, lead analyst at research firm Techsponential, told ABC News.