Why does the Apple Vision Pro start at $3,499?

The Apple Vision Pro spatial computer arrives in stores next week promising a personal movie theater wherever users go and screen navigation at the tap of a finger. The most affordable model runs $3,499 while a higher-powered version reaches nearly $4,000. Why?
The high price owes to costs associated with production of the Vision Pro, as well as an initial focus on reaching professionals such as developers who could enhance the product with additional apps, analysts said.
“It’s a very early product,” Ben Bajarin, analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, told ABC News. “There’s a scale and manufacturing challenge that Apple is up against.”
The price reflects the costly development and production behind the Vision Pro, which required the company to build components specifically for the headset, analysts said.
Laminated glass operates as a surface for the cameras and sensors on the device, while a flexible Light Seal helps mold the product to a user’s face, Apple says. A brand-new R1 chip, Apple says, allows the machine to process inputs from a person’s eye and hand motions.
“If anything, the price is on the low side given the technology that’s packed into this,” Avi Greengart, lead analyst at research firm Techsponential, told ABC News.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple could have price it at double its current cost and sold out the initial pre-orders.
5 Comments
AVP will fail. The main reason is, like all the rest, it’s goggles. Nobody wants to wear goggles.
“No one wants an iPhone, it’s useless!”
“No one wants an Apple Watch, it’s too expensive!”
“No one will wear AirPods, they’re so ugly!”
Exactly. Don’t want a AVP, don’t buy it. There will be plenty of others that will.
Yes, thought of goggles…who wants? Thought of spatial computing…who wouldn’t want? When, how and why almost $3500 are relevant questions, but I have a sense a few yrs from now, we’ll understand.
Like all technology, the cost will come down and its capabilities will increase. At @ $3499 VP is only a $300 more than I paid for my 15” McaBook Pro with an M1 and some extras. Therefore, the current price isn’t out of line.
The real question is will programmers be able to write software the maximizes VP’s potential and minimizes its drawbacks. Only time will tell.
In 1984 the prognosticators as laughed are the idea of a mouse. “No one will use it” they cried. In 1997’s iMac without floppy drives and only having usb ports, “No one will buy one because you can’t hook it up to anything” they declared. Just wait and see how the market responds. The future is a slippery thing. It’s only possible to completely grasp the future once it has become the past.