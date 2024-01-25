New Apple ad ‘Swoop’ spotlights iPhone 15’s Ceramic Shield

Apple Australia has debuted a new TV ad called “Swoop” which spotlights iPhone 15’s tough, built-in Ceramic Shield display protection.

iPhone’s Ceramic Shield front cover goes beyond glass by adding a new high temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix. Ceramic Shield also uses dual ion-exchange, increasing the size of the ions to increase solidity. The combination of these two technologies makes for significantly tougher glass that increases drop performance by 4 times.

Apple Australia:

Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone. Learn more about iPhone 15 at https://apple.co/3drboA8 “Fracture (Instrumental)” by Apashe & Flux Pavilion.

MacDailyNews Take: Shades of Alfred Hitchcock.

