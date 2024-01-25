Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air’ epic series ‘will will take your breath away’ – The Telegraph

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Anita Singh for The Telegraph:

‎

It doesn’t take long for Masters of the Air (Apple TV+) to get going, and when it does: holy hell. If you have seen Band of Brothers, for which this is a companion piece, you’ll be braced for action. But the intensity of the aerial combat scenes featured here will take your breath away… You can feel the love lavished on this project by producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. And you can feel the $250 million budget. That kind of money buys you James Bond director Cary Joji Fukunaga for the opening instalments, a man who knows how to film visceral action scenes. We’re right inside those tiny planes, under fire. To see a gunner trapped in the ball turret of a B-17 is to understand pure terror.

What courage it must have taken… These were real people – ordinary men doing extraordinary things. As a testament to heroism, Masters of the Air is first-rate.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Masters of the Air is another must-see series on Apple TV+ an streaming service that is littered with very high-quality, compelling fare!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.