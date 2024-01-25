Apple Original Films celebrates ‘Argylle’ world premiere with Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, and more

At Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, Apple Original Films, in partnership with Universal Pictures, hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated action-comedy, “Argylle,” premiering in theaters worldwide February 2, 2024 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Attendees at the “Argylle” premiere event included stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew Vaughn (director, writer and producer), Adam Bohling and David Reid (producers), Jason Fuchs (writer and producer), Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa, Adam Fishbach (executive producers), and more.

From the twisted mind of Vaughn comes “Argylle,” a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of bestselling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan, a cat-allergic spy played by Sam Rockwell, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble features Henry Cavill, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson and Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

“Argylle” is directed by Vaughn and is written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Vaughn — p.g.a, Bohling — p.g.a., David — p.g.a. and Fuchs — p.g.a. The executive producers are Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa and Fishbach.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 452 wins and 2,057 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

