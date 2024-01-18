Apple Original Films lands 14 BAFTA Award nominations, including Best Film for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple today was recognized with 14 BAFTA Film Award nominations, including Best Film for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Following its AFI, Golden Globe, New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review Award wins, Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moons” lands nine BAFTA nominations in total for Best Film, Supporting Actor Robert De Niro, Original Score, Casting, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Make Up & Hair and Production Design.

Apple Original Films’ historical epic “Napoleon,” from Ridley Scott, and “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” also scored BAFTA Award nominations as “Napoleon” scores nods for Outstanding British Film, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair and Special Visual Effects. Following its Emmy Award win for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” continues driving acclaim with a nomination in the Documentary category.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, which named star Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, as well as being named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has also received over 200 accolades, in addition to recognition from over 30 critics groups globally, and has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, and Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. Star Gladstone recently made history as the first Indigenous actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ following its worldwide theatrical run.

Following its debut in theaters, “Napoleon” has landed nominations from the Costume Designers Guild Awards for Excellence in Period Film, Art Directors Guild for Excellence in Production Design for Period Film and VES Award for Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects, among others.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” recently scored four Primetime Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary following a five-win sweep of the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, and having been selected as the Best Documentary of the Year by the National Board of Review, among many other honors.

These nominations are the latest recognition from the BAFTA Film Awards following a Best British Animated Short Film win for beloved Academy Award winner “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” in 2023; and, Best Adapted Screenplay Siân Heder and Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur wins for historic Academy Award winner “CODA” in 2022.

The winners will be revealed at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Apple Original Films were nominated for 14 BAFTA Film Award nominations in total:

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Best Film

• Best Supporting Actor, Robert De Niro

• Best Casting

• Best Cinematography

• Best Costume Design

• Best Editing

• Best Make Up & Hair

• Best Original Score

• Best Production Design

“Napoleon”

• Outstanding British Film

• Best Costume Design

• Best Make Up & Hair

• Best Special Visual Effects

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

• Best Documentary

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

“Napoleon”

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Michael J. Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 450 wins and 2,007 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

