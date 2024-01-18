TSMC’s fourth quarter profit better than expected

In another sign that a chip industry downturn may have bottomed out, major Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)’s net income was better than expected.

Jane Lanhee Lee and Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

Hsinchu-based TSMC, the main chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., reported net income for the fourth quarter of NT$238.7 billion ($7.6 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of NT$224.1 billion. Signs of recovery for the chipmaking sector have emerged in recent weeks. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimated chip sales increased in November after more than a year of declines. For TSMC, which counts Android chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. and Apple among its biggest customers, a robust consumer economy will help stabilize sales. Executives including Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei said they expect “healthy growth” this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Bodes well for Apple which reports first fiscal quarter results and business updates on Thursday, February 1, 2024 after market close.

