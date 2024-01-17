Apple becomes top volume seller of smartphones

With its seminal iPhone, Apple ended Samsung Electronics 12-year run as the largest volume seller of smartphones worldwide, commanding a 20% share of the market in 2023, according to data from International Data Corp.

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share, followed by China’s Xiaomi, opens new tab, Oppo, and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed. The change in ranking comes after a tough year that saw consumers going slow on smartphone upgrades due to broader macro uncertainty and high inflation. Apple and Transsion were the only brands in the top five to record growth in shipments last year, when the market declined 3.2% to 1.17 billion units and hit a decade low.

MacDailyNews Take: Even more impressive when you realize that Apple only sells premium iPhones while all of the rest pad their numbers to great extents with low-end glorified feature phones.

“Hey, what kind of phone is that?”

“It’s a Transsion.”

“A what?!” (shakes head) “You poor bastage.”

