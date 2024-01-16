Apple Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard won’t be great at launch

In the market for one of the relatively few Apple Vision Pro units that will be available to pre-order on Friday, January 19, at 8am EDT / 5am PST and want to type? You’re going to want a real bluetooth keyboard, not the virtual one built into visionOS.

Mark Gurman via X:

The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off at least in 1.0. You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You’ll want a Bluetooth keyboard.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a first generation product. As with the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch before it, not everything will be finely polished.

