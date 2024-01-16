Apple offers iPhone discounts in China ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Apple is offering discounts in China, including on its latest iPhones, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts February 10th.

Yang Jie for The Wall Street Journal:

‎

The tech giant is running a promotion from Thursday through Sunday in China in which it is cutting the price of iPhones by the equivalent of up to $70. Other products will be discounted by up to $110. The promotion comes ahead of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday beginning Feb. 10, a customary gift-giving season in China.

In the last quarter of 2023, iPhone sales in China fell 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, according to market-research firm Counterpoint. Ethan Qi, a Counterpoint analyst, linked the downturn to waning demand for smartphones in China and intensified competition from local rivals.

“China remains a priority market for Apple, so it’s not common but also not a big surprise” to see the company fight to defend its market share, Qi said.

The discount comes with some conditions, including the use of certain payment methods and limited quantity available at Apple’s 46 retail stores in China, according to the company. It didn’t mention any restrictions for online purchases, which is the main route for Chinese consumers to acquire a phone.